Testing for lead poisioning in NJ children decreased during pandemic

Raven Santana, Correspondent | March 30, 2021 | Health Care
But even with fewer tests, percentage of children found to have elevated blood levels jumped 29%

For months, doctors and health experts have warned about the consequences of delayed screenings and routine health care caused by the pandemic. We’re now starting to see those effects on our kids. New data from the state Department of Health finds that lead testing in children decreased during the pandemic. But of those children who were tested, the percentage with elevated blood lead levels rose, likely because children spent more time at home, where lead exposure risks are highest.

